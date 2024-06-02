Analysts Set Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Price Target at $35.45

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

INFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,297 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Informatica by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 34.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFA opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. Informatica has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,442.50, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

