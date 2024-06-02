Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target at $31.60

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $413.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $8,781,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

