Analysts Set WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Price Target at $16.95

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

KLG opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

