Analyzing Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $6.00 billion 8.72 $1.40 billion $2.32 37.45

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bone Biologics and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 1 5 14 0 2.65

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $95.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03% Edwards Lifesciences 23.01% 22.86% 16.52%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Bone Biologics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names. The company also provides surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; INSPIRIS RESILLA aortic valve, which offers RESILIA tissue and VFit technology; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled tissue valves conduit for complex combined procedures; and MITRIS RESILIA valve. In addition, it offers critical care solutions, including hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings under the FloTrac, Acumen IQ sensors, ClearSight, Acumen IQ cuffs, and ForeSight names; HemoSphere, a monitoring platform that displays physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

