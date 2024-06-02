Analyzing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Personalis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -124.89% -58.31% -37.57% Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Personalis and Fortrea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fortrea 1 4 5 1 2.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Personalis presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Fortrea has a consensus target price of $32.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.10%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Fortrea.

61.9% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Personalis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fortrea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Personalis and Fortrea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $73.48 million 0.92 -$108.30 million ($1.90) -0.68 Fortrea $3.11 billion 0.73 -$3.40 million ($1.39) -18.27

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Personalis. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortrea beats Personalis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc. develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection. The company offers NeXT Personal, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer; and ImmunoID NeXT, a tissue-based test that combines whole exome (DNA) and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing data with advanced analytics to provide a multi-dimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment from a single sample. It also provides NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of MRD and recurrence in cancer; and NeXT Dx, a comprehensive tumor profiling test that unlocks the entire exome (DNA) and transcriptome (RNA) with matched tumor-normal analysis. In addition, the company performs whole exome sequencing (WES) of cancer tissue and matched blood samples for diagnostic companies as an input to their products; and whole genome sequencing (WGS) on human samples for research projects, such as population sequencing initiatives, as well as offers sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, universities, non-profits, government entities, and patients. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.