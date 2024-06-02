Analyzing Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixie Dust Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 110.93%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 7.01 -$14.45 million N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $158,859.00 32.77 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

