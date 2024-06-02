Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.70.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE BUD opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

