Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.05. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.