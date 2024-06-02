Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $297.65 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.13 and its 200 day moving average is $264.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,875 shares of company stock valued at $117,511,146. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

