Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Critical Contrast

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Asana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.56 million 1.00 $77.29 million $4.53 4.17 Asana $652.50 million 4.50 -$257.03 million ($1.17) -11.15

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25 Asana 3 6 3 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Consensus Cloud Solutions and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Asana has a consensus price target of $19.23, suggesting a potential upside of 47.36%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 24.55% -49.60% 13.98% Asana -38.55% -76.83% -26.62%

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Asana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions



Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Asana



Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

