Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

