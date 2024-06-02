Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Up 7.1% in May

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.94.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $201.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.14. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

