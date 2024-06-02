Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $169.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

