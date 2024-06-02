B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.00.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,843. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -440.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

