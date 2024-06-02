Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) & Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Critical Analysis

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banner and Associated Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Banner alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $597.24 million 2.70 $183.62 million $4.81 9.74 Associated Banc $2.22 billion 1.46 $182.96 million $0.99 21.64

Banner has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Associated Banc. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 21.62% 11.47% 1.17% Associated Banc 6.86% 8.31% 0.80%

Dividends

This table compares Banner and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banner pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banner has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banner has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banner and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 2 3 0 2.60 Associated Banc 0 6 2 0 2.25

Banner currently has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.33%. Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $23.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Summary

Banner beats Associated Banc on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit. It also provides deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange solutions; fiduciary services, such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services; and investable funds solutions, including savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. In addition, the company offers deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.