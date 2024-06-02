Barclays Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$71.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.09.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

