Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $51.94 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.