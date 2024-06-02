BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

BCE Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 400.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,874,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in BCE by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,840,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts predict that BCE will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

