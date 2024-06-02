Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given New C$0.95 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 137.50% from the stock’s current price.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$91.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.