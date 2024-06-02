Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given New C$0.95 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 137.50% from the stock’s current price.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$91.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
