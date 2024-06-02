Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $962.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

