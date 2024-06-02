Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.44. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 652,710 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTDR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.