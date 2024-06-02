Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Receives $3.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on BITF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.65.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

