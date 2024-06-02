BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

