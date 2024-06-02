Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.47

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.47 and last traded at $117.46, with a volume of 58800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.
View Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn
Boot Barn Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $216,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
