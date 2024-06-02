Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.78.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 136.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $139.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

