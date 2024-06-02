Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$134.12

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$132.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMO opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.58.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

