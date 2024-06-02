Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $46.86

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after buying an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,914,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

