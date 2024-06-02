Brokerages Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Target Price at $15.85

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $11.25 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,580 shares of company stock worth $212,032.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

