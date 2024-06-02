Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $35.22

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.22.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance
XRAY stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.
Read More
