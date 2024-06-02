Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Target Price at $163.20

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $954,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $152.10 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

