Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Target Price at C$47.64

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$36.57 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$33.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.30.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.