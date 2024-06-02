BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $92.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.43.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,106,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,013,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,295,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

