C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Northland Capmk upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Approximately 8,068,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 6,945,587 shares.The stock last traded at $29.31 and had previously closed at $28.57.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

