Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.3 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

