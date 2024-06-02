Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$77.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.09.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at C$67.58 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.28.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.