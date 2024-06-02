Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, June 10th. The 62-79 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.25 on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

