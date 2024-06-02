Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Critical Survey

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celularity and Clearside Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $17.98 million 3.35 $14.19 million N/A N/A Clearside Biomedical $8.23 million 12.71 -$32.49 million ($0.55) -2.55

Celularity has higher revenue and earnings than Clearside Biomedical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity -1,226.72% 30.79% 13.28% Clearside Biomedical -413.73% N/A -94.66%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Celularity and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Celularity has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Celularity and Clearside Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearside Biomedical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Clearside Biomedical has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Celularity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Celularity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Celularity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celularity beats Clearside Biomedical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease. It is also developing CYCART-201 for the treatment of NHL and MCL, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive cancers; CYNK-301, a next generation chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) for treating relapse refractory AML; CYNK-302, a CAR-NK to treat non-small cell lung cancer; and pExo-001, a human postpartum placenta derived exosome product for the treatment of osteoarthritis. It also produces, sells, and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance, Biovance 3L, Interfyl, and Centaflex; and collects and stores stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas under the LifebankUSA brand. The company has licensing agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of licensed CD19 CAR-T products; and research collaboration services agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the research of allogeneic cell therapy candidates. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD. The company has a collaboration with Bausch Health, Arctic Vision, REGENXBIO, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Aura Biosciences. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

