CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $193,145,000. Boston Partners increased its position in CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 891,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 441,995 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

