Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.
A number of analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies cut Chegg to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Shares of CHGG opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. Chegg has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $391.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
