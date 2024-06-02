Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.92.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

