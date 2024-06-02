Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $224.14 and last traded at $228.50. Approximately 3,595,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,429,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.76.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 465,233 shares of company stock valued at $106,055,266. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

