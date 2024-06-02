Comparing Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -12.23% -3.07% -1.89% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sangoma Technologies and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential downside of 16.38%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than MassRoots.

Volatility and Risk

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $250.03 million 0.55 -$29.03 million ($0.93) -6.22 MassRoots $10,000.00 1,934.50 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangoma Technologies.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

