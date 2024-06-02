Contrasting Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Novanta 7.76% 16.58% 8.60%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 9.29 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Novanta $881.66 million 6.60 $72.88 million $1.93 84.02

This table compares Captivision and Novanta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Volatility & Risk

Captivision has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Captivision and Novanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Novanta beats Captivision on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation. The Precision Medicine and Manufacturing segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Medical Solutions segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Robotics and Automation segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

