Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $90.23, but opened at $96.00. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 259,706 shares.

The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

