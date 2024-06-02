Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.