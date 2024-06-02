CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPSH opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.42. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
