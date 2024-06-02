Critical Contrast: Elevai Labs (ELAB) and The Competition

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Elevai Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Elevai Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elevai Labs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevai Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevai Labs Competitors 6546 19006 45247 942 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.61%. Given Elevai Labs’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevai Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Elevai Labs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elevai Labs $2.18 million -$4.30 million -1.78 Elevai Labs Competitors $1.67 billion $144.11 million -2.85

Elevai Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Elevai Labs. Elevai Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Elevai Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevai Labs -211.25% -225.32% -125.94% Elevai Labs Competitors -2,990.49% -285.15% -33.66%

Summary

Elevai Labs competitors beat Elevai Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

