Critical Review: Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) vs. Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Envoy Medical and Milestone Scientific are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A N/A -112.11% Milestone Scientific -74.50% -93.64% -63.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Envoy Medical and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.16%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and Milestone Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $320,000.00 145.16 -$29.91 million N/A N/A Milestone Scientific $9.48 million 5.93 -$6.93 million ($0.10) -7.28

Milestone Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. In addition, the company offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. Further, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Additionally, the company offers company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

