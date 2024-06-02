CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. CrowdStrike has set its Q1 guidance at $0.89-$0.90 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.77-$3.97 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $313.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.48. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

