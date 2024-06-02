CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up to $315.92

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $315.92, but opened at $329.76. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $320.98, with a volume of 829,828 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.33, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

